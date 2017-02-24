Coast Guard helps improve Quinby Creek waterway in Accomack

file photo (Photo: Wikipedia)

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- Personnel with the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers completed a joint dredging project of the Quinby Creek waterway in Accomack County on Wednesday.

The project increased the depth of the approximate 7,200-foot federal navigation channel that connects into the turning basin from Upsher Bay to Quinby Landing. An estimated 143,000 cubic yards of material was removed as the waterway was dredged to the required depth of six feet, plus one additional foot.

The Coast Guard was previously unable to effectively maintain aids to navigation in this area, due to previous shoaling and inaccessibility.

Over the past few days, the Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Chincoteague crews have been able to re-mark this Quinby Creek Waterway as well as re-mark down to the Quinby Inlet to help mariners safely navigate.

"Getting this small waterway back in service demonstrates the coordinated efforts between the USACE and the USCG, and our commitment to reevaluate waterways when federal maintenance dredging funds become available," said Captain Rick Wester, Commander, Sector Hampton Roads.

