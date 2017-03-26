Coast Guard rescues man 50 miles off coast of Chincoteague

13NewsNow.com (Photo: 13News Now)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- The Coast Guard medevaced a man suffering symptoms of a stroke 50 miles east off of Chincoteague Sunday.

Watchstanders at 5th District command center in Portsmouth received an Electronic Position Indicating Radio Beacon, (EPIRB) alert from the 75-foot trawler Capt Nathan with three people aboard.

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter as well as a helicopter crew was diverted to a 270-foot-long Escanaba.

The crew of the Escanaba was able to establish communications with the Coast Guard crew and discovered their captain was suffering symptoms of a stroke.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene and hoisted the man and transferred him to Cape May Airport, Cape May, New Jersey, where another helicopter crew from Air Station Atlantic City transferred the patient to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

"The quick actions and critical thinking of all Coast Guard units and the crew of the fishing boat resulted in locating the mariner and bringing him to the medical care he needed as quickly as possible," said Petty Officer 1st Class Joe Watford, search and rescue controller at 5th District. "Cases like this prove why mariner's should keep a properly registered EPIRB onboard their vessel."

