Crews work through night to clear Virginia Shore roads

ACCOMACK CO, Va. (Delmarva Now) -- Highway department crews worked through the night Monday in hopes of having all state-maintained roads on the Eastern Shore open to traffic by Tuesday morning.

Just two roads in Accomack County were listed as impassable Monday night, according to Paula Miller, Virginia Department of Transportation spokeswoman.

The two road listed as impassable were Seaside Road in Accomac and Parsons Road in Greenbush.

The Eastern Shore is still recovering from a Jan. 4 blizzard that dumped between 8 and 13 inches of snow on Accomack and Northampton counties.

Some roads had 6 to 10 foot drifts, according to the highway department.

Highway department crews also worked overnight Monday to widen cleared areas on roads they have already plowed, in order to make them more passable, Miller said.

