DNA from Va. Shore store robbery leads to Kentucky inmate

DNA data is being increasingly sold by private companies. (Photo: PhotoDisc)

ONANCOCK, Va. (Delmarva Now) -- DNA found on broken glass after a 2013 robbery at an Onancock jewelry store led authorities to a man incarcerated in a Kentucky prison.

The FBI’s national DNA database identified John Peterson, 40, as the suspect in the January 2013 robbery, an Accomack County court heard.

Peterson was located in a prison in eastern Kentucky where he has been serving time for a separate robbery since 2013.

Peterson admitted breaking through the store’s glass window and, when inside, breaking into multiple glass display cases and taking an unspecified amount of jewelry, said Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan.

“Because of overwhelming evidence, the Commonwealth brought him back,” he said.

He said Peterson is not set to be released from prison in Kentucky until 2019.

Morgan said the value of the items stolen from the Onancock store was $3,225 with $900 in damage to the property.

“He wants to return to Kentucky to complete his obligations there,” said defense attorney Carl Bundick.

Peterson will remain in Accomack jail until his sentencing and then will be returned to Kentucky to complete his sentence there, the court ruled.

Delmarva Now