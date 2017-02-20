Eastern Shore churches mostly shun preaching on politics

Rabbi Arnold L. Bienstock says he doesn't think religious leaders should discuss politics in places of worship any more than people should talk politics at work. (Photo: Ralph Musthaler, Delmarva Now)

For the Rev. Alex Joyner, religion and politics don't mix.

“Too much of our political discourse already leaves us polarized, demonizing people on ‘the other side,'" said Joyner, the superintendent of the United Methodist Church district overseeing the Eastern Shore of Virginia. "I don’t want that to distort the church."

For that reason, he supports the federal government's long-standing law limiting churches' political speech. The Eisenhower-era rule, known as the Johnson Amendment, prohibits religious organizations and charities from endorsing political candidates and making campaign contributions.

President Donald Trump announced his desire at the recent National Prayer Breakfast to "totally destroy" the Johnson Amendment. He framed the move as a victory for the First Amendment since it would allow ministers to speak freely on political issues.

Evangelical groups, a key constituency in Trump's come-from-behind presidential campaign, have long sought to have the amendment abolished. On Delmarva, the proposal to bring religious groups into the political arena is being greeted with little enthusiasm.

“The Johnson Amendment doesn’t keep me from proclaiming gospel values or speaking forcefully to the issues of our day," Joyner said. "It may also help me from being led into temptation.”

But not everyone agrees.

Jonathan Carpenter is a pastor at Exmore Baptist Church. He applauds Trump's proposal, saying the amendment unnecessarily forces ministers to walk a political tightrope with their speech.

“I think many pastors are misinformed as to what they can do legally now so many choose to remain silent because it’s safer," he said. "But I’m not one of them.”

Carpenter said he favors any measure that allows for more free speech. Congregations are bound to be better informed about issues that land at the intersection of religion and politics if their leaders can address those matters without fear of breaking the law.

As a minister to a Baptist church in Cambridge and a Somerset County commissioner, Craig Mathies already straddles both worlds. He takes pains to avoid political discussions in church and politely declines candidates' requests to address his largely African-American congregation.

“That is a prime time to discuss or mention certain topics from a political perspective," Mathies said. "However, I do believe it would not be to the church’s best interest to have it repealed.”

If churches started endorsing certain candidates, they would almost certainly also turn to denigrating their opponents, opening them up to defamation and slander allegations, he said. He also worries about the additional bookkeeping headaches and expenses a church might incur if it started doling out funds to candidates.

Under the law, it is legal for preachers to discuss political topics. About two out of three respondents in a Pew Research Center poll conducted last June said they had heard clergy at their church discuss political or social issues from the pulpit. One out of seven, though, said their minister went further, speaking out for or against a certain presidential candidate.

The Johnson Amendment applies to both religious organizations and charities — any tax-exempt group under the 501(c)(3) chapter of the tax code, said Brendan Fischer, associate council with the Campaign Legal Center, a campaign finance reform advocate.

"At the time, it was uncontroversial. It was passed by a Republican Congress and signed by a Republican president," Fischer said, noting that it was named after its architect, then-Sen. Lyndon Johnson.

The idea was that since charities and churches were exempt from taxation, they were technically underwritten by taxpayers. And the government shouldn't be allowing taxpayer money to subsidize political activities, Fischer said.

If a church violates the law, the Internal Revenue Service can revoke its tax-exempt status. But that happens extremely rarely, he said.

Fischer said one of the biggest reasons his organization supports the amendment is that it prevents churches from turning into what he calls "super-dark money groups." Donors could not only give to candidates anonymously but could receive a tax write-off for doing so if the ban were lifted, he said.

Some groups say the amendment goes too far, restricting ministers' freedom to preach as they please. The conservative Alliance Defending Freedom has proposed tweaking the amendment to allow political speech that costs the church little or nothing, such as a sermon. If there is a considerable cost involved, the law should only ban speech that calls for a specific candidates' election or defeat, the group says.

The Founding Fathers would see things differently, said Rabbi Arnold Bienstock of the Beth Israel synagogue in Salisbury. They created a separation of church and state for a reason. As he sees it, it's inappropriate to talk politics at work so it shouldn't be appropriate to do so at church.

The Johnson Amendment isn't a blanket prohibition on religious leaders ever making political speech, Bienstock said.

“They’re allowed to say it outside the church when they’re outside the door," he said.

Daily Times staff writer Carol Vaughn contributed to this report.

USA TODAY NETWORK