Eastern Shore folks, save your Northam inauguration souvenirs

Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam, left, chats with Sen. Lynwood Lewis before a groundbreaking ceremony for the parallel tunnel project on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. (Photo: Carol Vaughn, Delmarva Now)

ACCOMAC, Va. (Delmarva Now) -- The Eastern Shore Public Library is asking anyone who attends the inauguration ceremony in Richmond on Saturday to save all souvenirs related to the event.

The library will archive items related to the inauguration and administration of Eastern Shore native Ralph Northam, Virginia's 73rd governor.

Around 4,000 people, including dozens of Eastern Shore residents, are expected to attend the inauguration ceremony, set for Saturday, Jan. 13, at noon, followed by a parade and an open house at the Executive Mansion.

"If anybody does go there, if they have anything that might be a souvenir or invitations, we are creating a folder or a box of archival materials about the governor," said Cara Burton, Eastern Shore Public Library director.

The archive of items related to Northam's administration will be kept in the library's Heritage Center, once the new library building planned for construction in Parksley is completed.

RELATED: Governor-elect Ralph Northam talks Shore roots, priorities for rural Virginia

The most recent design for the new library includes an Eastern Shore of Virginia Heritage Center, comprised of a 1,500 square foot archives room to be named for retired librarian Brooks Miles Barnes and the 380 square foot Katharine H. S. Edmonds Eastern Shore Room.

The archives room will "be a repository for important materials for the Eastern Shore," library architect Greg Lukmire said at a public meeting Jan. 10.

READ MORE: Northam family dog, Murphy, headed for Governor's Mansion

Northam is the second Eastern Shore native to become Virginia governor. The first was Henry A. Wise, who was elected in 1855.

"I've always been so proud, anywhere I go, to tell folks I'm from the Eastern Shore and talk to them about the Eastern Shore," Northam said in a Dec. 7 interview.

"I've just had so many wonderful experiences there, and am proud to be able to give back and really do everything I can to put the Eastern Shore on the map," he said,

Northam also was the first lieutenant governor from the Shore, after winning the November 2013 election.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved