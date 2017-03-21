WVEC
Eastern Shore man indicted on murder, abduction in hospital stabbing

Delmarva Now and Hillary T Chesson , WVEC 12:28 PM. EDT March 21, 2017

EASTERN SHORE, Va. (Delmarva Now) -- Winston Leroy Burton, 58 of Cheriton, has been indicted on charges of first-degree murder and abduction following the Nov. 28, 2016 fatal stabbing of Shelli Crockett outside Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital.

Crockett, a member of the hospital’s environmental services team, had arrived for work shortly after 7 a.m. Burton was waiting for her in the parking lot, according to witnesses.

Crockett died shortly after the attack and Burton turned himself in following the stabbing, police said. He was arrested the same day at the Eastern Shore Regional Jail, according to Northampton County Sheriff David L. Doughty Jr.

An indictment is merely an allegation of charges issued by a grand jury, a panel of citizens who determine whether or not a felony has probable cause to be tried in circuit court. An indictment is not an indication of guilt.

Delmarva Now


