Eastern Shore man wins $100,000 in Cash 5 drawing

John Lange won $100,000 playing Cash 5. (Photo: Virginia Lottery)

EXMORE, Va. (WVEC) -- An Eastern Shore man is $100,000 richer after matching all five numbers in a recent Virginia Lottery Cash 5 drawing.

John Lange of Craddockville said he picked the numbers on his ticket using favorite numbers he'd been playing with for years. The numbers proved to be winners on the August 7 night drawing: 2-9-15-28-30.

Lange, who is retired, said he planned to use his winnings for some home improvement, and will put the rest in the bank.

Cash 5 drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. The chances of winning the $100,000 top prize are 1 in 278,256.

© 2017 WVEC-TV