Eastern Shore to get its first craft brewery

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia's Eastern Shore is getting its first craft brewery.

The Black Narrows Brewing Company will open up in Chincoteague in Accomack County.

Governor Terry McAuliffe announced Wednesday that the company will source nearly three-quarters of its ingredients from Virginia farmers.

“Investments like this create jobs, tourism activity, and new markets for Virginia’s farmers as craft breweries look to them to source hops, fruit, honey, and other agricultural products,” McAuliffe said in a press release. “Black Narrows is adding to the tourism offerings that make Accomack County and the Town of Chincoteague a true destination. Today’s announcement is a great win for Virginia’s craft beer industry and our ongoing efforts to build a new Virginia economy.”

No word yet on when the brewery will open.

