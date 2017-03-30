Fee hike proposed for Chincoteague refuge visitors

Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge Manager Kevin Sloan stands on top of a sand dune at the refuge. (Photo: Delmarva Now)

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (Delmarva Now) -- Visitors to the Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge will pay more this summer if a fee increase proposed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is approved.

Under the proposal, which was announced Monday, the cost of a weekly pass will go up from $15 to $20; an annual pass will increase from $30 to $40 and the charges for taxis will now be $5 per person in the vehicle.

The daily pass will be eliminated under the proposal, according to a news release.

The refuge receives 1.3 million visitors annually and generates $155 in local economic activity for every $1 Congress appropriates to run it, according to the news release.

The new fee schedule will likely take effect in early summer once the approval process is complete, Refuge Manager Kevin Sloan said Monday. The plan is open for public comment until April 25.

The proposal was met with mixed feedback. Officials from the Town of Chincoteague and town's chamber of commerce declined to comment on the proposal Monday.

Some regular visitors to the refuge wondered why the day pass was targeted.

"I don't think eliminating the daily pass is fair," wrote Jenn Smith in a Facebook page on a Chincoteague Locals Facebook page. "I often stop for a night on my way elsewhere (can't get too much Chincoteague!). Why should I, and others like me, have to pay a weekly fee for one day?"

Still, other people did not mind the proposed increase.

"Only a $10 increase in almost 10 years?" said Ayne Bales Meyerhoffer in the same Facebook group.. I will happily pay it!"

The current refuge fees have been in place since 2008, according to a news release from the Chincoteague refuge.

The Chincoteague refuge in Virginia and Assateague Island National Seashore in Maryland share management responsibilities of recreational lands in Virginia. Therefore, they have a reciprocal agreement, which allows visitors to use passes issued by both agencies at either site.

The proposed fee increases will provide consistency in fees charged by both agencies, according to the news release. The Assateague Island National Seashore charges $20 for a week pass and $40 for an annual pass, according to its website.

The refuge says 80 percent of all money collected from the passes, with the exception of the Federal Duck Stamp, remains at the refuge to be used for visitor services and facility improvements. Entrance fees have supported a wide range of projects to improve refuge conditions and visitor experience, including repairs to the historic Assateague Lighthouse; maintenance of roads, trails, beach parking lots, visitor health and safety services, fee collection operations and providing ranger programs and special events.

Additional revenue raised by a fee increase would be used for repair and maintenance of facilities, capital improvements, enhanced amenities, resource protection and additional visitor programs and services, the refuge said.

Sloan encourages everyone to provide feedback on the proposed fee changes, which will help the refuge gain a better perspective to make decisions on how to fine-tune the proposed changes.

Comments may be emailed to FW5RW_CNWR@fws.gov, or write to the Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge, P.O. Box 62, Chincoteague, VA 23336.

Daily Times staff writers Hillary Chesson and Ben Penserga contributed to this report.

