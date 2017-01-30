Finding an Airbnb in Onancock could get a lot harder

The Onancock Town Council held a public hearing on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 on proposed restrictions on short-term rentals of residences. (Photo: Carol Vaughn, Delmarva Now)

ONANCOCK, Va. (Delmarva Now) -- Onancock officials after a joint public hearing asked the Planning Commission to tweak an ordinance designed to regulate short-term rentals of private residences.

The increasingly popular homestays are commonly arranged through websites such as Airbnb.

The regulation presented at the hearing defines a homestay as "a home occupation in which an individual owns a dwelling and uses it as his or her permanent residence and also provides lodging in a portion thereof for temporary periods of time not to exceed three weeks."

The ordinance, if approved, will require the homeowner to obtain a special use permit and a business license from the town before offering shore-term rentals. The homeowner also must pay transient occupancy taxes, similar to inns and hotels.

The sticking point in the discussion among Onancock Town Council and planning commission members Monday was whether the homeowner must be a permanent resident of town — and exactly what "permanent" means.

Planning Commission member Judith Grier said, "It's the residence in which you vote."

But Town Council member Catherine Krause asked if a homeowner who lives the majority of the year in Onancock but votes elsewhere could still be considered permanent.

"I think there's a little room there for him (the Zoning Administrator) to make the decision," said Town Councilman and Planning Commission member Fletcher Fosque, citing the ordinance.

"The rationale is to prevent absentee landlords from buying up properties," Fosque said. "...We want permanent residents...If you walk around the town, we have a huge number of vacant houses."

Councilman T. Lee Byrd agreed, saying, "We want residents to buy real estate."

Some speakers at the hearing said they are concerned such rentals are competition for the town's bed-and-breakfasts and inns, and Grier said another issue for neighbors of such businesses is not knowing who is staying next door.

"If I'm a town resident, I like to know my neighbors," she said, adding the ordinance provides " a modicum of control."

Mayor Russell Jones said he has stayed at such establishments elsewhere and they are not a direct competitor to other lodgings.

"It is a different type of vacation; it is a different type of stay," he said.

Jones also read comments from a half dozen town residents about the ordinance. He said there are three or four such businesses operating in town now.

John Morrison read a letter from a homeowner, Cathy Williams, who offers homestays at her King Street residence. Williams said they divide their time between Onancock and another town in Virginia and that they place restrictions on renters, including only renting to people age 30 and over.

Their guests frequent the town's shops and restaurants, she noted, saying the ordinance should allow part-time residents to do short-term rentals.

"To date, I have never had a complaint from a neighbor," Williams wrote.

But another speaker, Janet Fosque, said, "Saying that we haven't had any comments until now is a poor excuse...We have some really good situations right now, and we're lucky...To say that we don't need any framework, that's a mistake."

Planning Commission member Ridgway Dunton said, "It has created major problems in cities...They have been turning out longtime renters into the street" in order to offer residences for short-term stays.

"My own view is, we should keep that owner occupied for that reason," he said.

Council member Robert Bloxom said town officials over the last two months "have debated this almost to the point of the horse being dead." He offered a suggestion for a way to keep absentee investors from buying up houses for short-term rental, while still allowing non-permanent residents to offer them, by allowing only one special use permit per individual.

Jones defined Bloxom's proposal as, "a single owner can only have one such property in the town...In other words, the same owner could not have multiple units to do that."

After the hearing, the council directed the planning commission to rework the ordinance to reflect that change and bring it back for approval.

The town is not alone in considering restrictions on homestays — much larger municipalities including New York City and Miami Beach have passed laws regulating the businesses and imposing large fines on those who violate the law.

Additionally, the Virginia General Assembly is considering legislation to regulate short-term rentals, which would require homeowners to register with the Board of Health, inform neighbors of their intent to rent the residence, ask permission of local government and get liability insurance. The fine in a Senate bill for violating those provisions is set at $10,000.

