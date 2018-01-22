Firefighters battle Onley chimney fire

(Photo: Onancock VFD image, Delmarva Now)

ACCOMACK, Va. (Delmarva Now) -- Firefighters from three volunteer fire companies and Accomack County Department of Public Safety staff fought a chimney fire Sunday at an Onley residence, saving the structure.

Fire was showing from the chimney when firefighters arrived on the scene at 26090 East Main Street.

The fire was called in at around 5:42 p.m. Sunday, according to the Onancock Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page.

The residence is the home of a former Onley Volunteer Fire Company fire chief.

A pellet stove was removed from the residence and the fire was extinguished during the operation.

Units from Onancock, Tasley and Melfa fire companies and the Accomack County Department of Public Safety responded to the blaze.

Delmarva Now