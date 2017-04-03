Former Accomack GOP treasurer charged with embezzlement

The Accomack County General District Courthouse in Accomac, Va. (Photo: Carol Vaughn)

ACCOMAC, Va. -- The former treasurer of the Accomack County Republican Party was arrested and charged with embezzling money from the organization.

Ann Marie Page, 62, of Accomac, was arrested March 27. She is charged with embezzling currency valued at more than $200 belonging to the Republican Party of Accomack. Page also is charged with grand larceny.

Both charges are in connection with offenses dating to May 1, 2016, according to the arrest warrants.

Page has lived on the Eastern Shore of Virginia for 37 years and has been unemployed since June 1, 2016, according to a checklist for bail determination.

She has no prior criminal record and was "polite and cooperative" with the law enforcement officer and the magistrate, according to the document.

Page was released on $3,000 unsecured bond.

Page as of Monday morning was still listed as treasurer of the Accomack County Republican Unit Committee on the organization's website.

The organization serves Accomack County and its members "help organize get out the vote efforts, candidate debates and a wide range of civic activities with the goal of advancing conservative values to our towns, cities, counties, state and our nation," according to the website.

The unit chairman declined to comment.

