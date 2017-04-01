Forum: Va. Shore part of human trafficking highway

A community forum about human trafficking was held Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at Eastern Shore Community College in Melfa, Virginia. (Photo: Carol Vaughn, Delmarva Now)

MELFA, Va. (Delmarva Now) -- Phi Theta Kappa, the honor society at Eastern Shore Community College in Melfa, has chosen human trafficking as the topic of a yearlong project.

A panel discussion about trafficking sponsored by the society Tuesday attracted about 60 people.

"It's a personal passion of mine," said member Crystal Roughton, who facilitated the community forum.

Taking on human trafficking as the honor society's focus for the upcoming year was her idea, said Roughton, who needs 13 more credits to reach her objective of earning an associate degree — the first step toward her goal of attaining a degree in human services that ultimately will equip her to work with trafficking victims.

Four people who work in Hampton Roads or on the Eastern Shore were on the panel: Maricella Montoya Carter, executive director of the Center for Sexual Assault Survivors in Newport News; Stephanie Burch, victim advocate coordinator for the Virginia Beach Justice Initiative; Cpl. Charles Baines, crisis intervention training officer with the Accomack County Sheriff's Office; and John Dennis, clinical director of Therapeutic Interventions Inc.

Human trafficking is the fastest growing criminal industry in the world, according to the Virginia Beach Justice Initiative, the faith-based coalition for which Burch works.

Victims are forced into labor or sexual exploitation.

About 17,500 foreign nationals a year are trafficked in the United States and about 200,000 American children a year are at high risk for being trafficked into the sex industry, the group said.

Local numbers are harder to pin down, according to the panelists.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline reported 26,727 calls and 7,572 cases identified last year through the hotline, including 610 calls and 148 cases in Virginia.

But those numbers likely represent only a fraction of actual trafficking cases, panelists said.

The unknown victims

Women charged with prostitution by police and counted in those crime statistics may actually be human trafficking victims but may not be counted as such, said Burch, who previously worked in law enforcement for 25 years.

Prostitution is not a priority for police sting operations, "not because they don't want to, but because they have a finite amount of resources," Burch said, adding, "As a result, if arrests aren't made, victims aren't being interdicted," that is, prevented from being trafficked.

"When you see statistics like 27 million people enslaved in the world, what that does is it serves to become overwhelming. ... What we want you to leave today with is that there's a story behind every person — so it's not as much in the numbers. The numbers are going to be woefully underreported," she said.

As recently as last year, the Center for Sexual Assault Survivors was reporting people it encountered as victims of sexual assault, not as human trafficking victims, Montoya Carter said.

"It gets underreported. People don't come forward and say, 'I'm a victim of human trafficking,'" Dennis said, but added, "Here on the Eastern Shore, it does happen."

Dennis recounted a recent case in Accomack County where "a bus full of kids, probably involved in labor trafficking, got off the bus and started going door to door selling jewelry. This stuff happens."

Dennis said trafficking happens on the Eastern Shore "because we are in between major points of port" in the Baltimore/Washington, D.C. area and Hampton Roads.

"It's a straight shot up and down the Eastern Seaboard," he said.

The Center for Sexual Assault Survivors plans to open a satellite office on the Eastern Shore in the next year, Montoya Carter said, adding, "Law enforcement on the Eastern Shore have my phone number."

"Maybe we can make a real difference"

Top risk factors for becoming a victim include recent migration or relocation; substance abuse; being a runaway or homeless youth; mental health concerns; and unstable housing, according to the Polaris Project, a Washington, D.C.-based organization that operates the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

Traffickers use emotional and physical abuse, isolation, threats and economic abuse to persuade or coerce their victims.

Phi Theta Kappa members at Eastern Shore Community College hope their project can help residents begin to understand and tackle the problem locally.

"Our goals are to raise awareness, foster advocacy, and provide aid for victims of human trafficking," said Robin Rich-Coates, faculty advisor.

The society's Honors in Action program gives college students the chance to apply learning and practice real-world problem solving by developing an in-depth, action-oriented project centered around research of a study topic. The program is designed to engage honors students at two-year colleges in scholarship, leadership, service and fellowship, she said.

Chapter members have committed themselves to learn as much as they can about human trafficking through the year "and to making a difference in our community," Rich-Coates said.

The community forum was the beginning of the yearlong project.

"This isn't something you do once and lay it down," said Roughton, adding, "It's concerning how our community is going to be impacted down the road."

The organization also plans to sponsor a backpack project to gather and distribute supplies to human trafficking victims encountered by advocates at some of the agencies represented by panelists, Roughton said.

"Obviously, the Eastern Shore is a north-south corridor that is being used by traffickers," Rich-Coates said, adding, "Maybe we can make a real difference with this."

To request help or report suspected human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text HELP to: BeFree (233733).

Visit www.humantraffickinghotline.org.

