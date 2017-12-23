Friday night fire causes heavy damage to Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club

The Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club in Melfa, Virginia sustained heavy damage in a fire on Friday, Dec. 22, 2017. (Photo: Photo: Hank Badger image)

(Delmarvanow.com) -- A fire broke out late Friday evening at the Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club in Melfa and has left the club's main building with heavy damage.

The fire started around 10:30 p.m., according to the Eastern Shore of Virginia 911 Center. The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

The 125-acre country club is located on the bank of the Pungoteague Creek, according to their website.

The video below was posted on Facebook by an individual who identified herself as an employee at the Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club.

