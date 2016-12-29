Kayaker rescued near Cape Charles dies in hospital

Devon Grube (Photo: Family provided)

CAPE CHARLES, Va. (WVEC) -- Family of a kayaker who was pulled from the water yesterday morning say the man has died.

The Coast Guard was first alerted around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday that a kayak had overturned near Cherrystone Inlet, about two miles west of Cape Charles.

A 45-foot response boat from Station Cape Charles was dispatched, along with an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Elizabeth City at 9:42 a.m.

The missing kayaker, later identified as Devon Grube, was located by the helicopter crew around 11 a.m. and directed the response boat crew to his position. The response boat crew pulled Grube from the water, brought him ashore and took him to Northampton County EMS at 11:20 a.m.

Medics took Grube to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Nassawadox. A family member told 13News Now the man is a military service member, and confirmed he has since passed away.

Crews from the Norfolk Police Department, Virginia Marine Police and the Virginia Marine Resources Commission assisted in the search.

Officials say it is unclear what caused the kayak to overturn.