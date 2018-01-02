WVEC
Kegotank Elementary in Accomack closed due to loss of heat

Delmarva Now , WVEC 10:12 AM. EST January 02, 2018

ACCOMAC, Va. (Delmarva Now) -- Kegotank Elementary School in Accomack County is closed Tuesday, January 2 due to loss of heat, the school system announced.

Both Accomack and Northampton County schools were also delayed by two hours Tuesday due to the cold weather.

