Man accused of jumping off boat to avoid police in forgery case

file image (Photo: Rafe Swan, Getty Images/Cultura RF)

ACCOMAC, Va. (Delmarva Now) -- A man facing forgery and other charges jumped off a boat to avoid turning himself in and hid from police for several days before surrendering, an Accomack County court heard.

And for that, the court set a $10,000 secured bond for Corey Wayne Marshall, 39, of Bloxom during a hearing last week.

Marshall is charged in a 45-count indictment with forgery, uttering and obtaining money by false pretenses.

According to testimony in court, Marshall knew he was wanted by police when he went out to work on the water a few days before Christmas. He had told a police officer that he would turn himself in a day earlier but did not.

That officer went to the boat landing where Marshall left to go out to work earlier that day and waited for his return, but Marshall never came in, the court heard.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan said Marshall’s brother told police that his brother had jumped off the front of the boat and swum across a fairly wide gut to avoid police and the Virginia Marine Resources Commission.

“He must be in trouble,” his brother was quoted as telling police.

Marshall testified in court that he has a 2-year-old son and wanted to spend Christmas with him.

“He did turn himself in after two days. He was not hiding out; he was working on the water,” said defense attorney Garrett Dunham.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved