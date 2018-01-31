Man attacked driver with wrench during fight in car, court hears

(Delmarvanow.com) -- A New Church man pleaded guilty in Accomack County court to unlawful wounding and unauthorized use of an automobile under a plea agreement with the commonwealth.

Lamonty Johnson, 24, of New Church had been charged with malicious maiming, grand larceny and assault and battery in connection with an altercation in October 2016 that left a man with serious injuries.

According to testimony in court, Johnson and two other men, John Foster Jr. and Brian Northan, had gone to Pocomoke City on Oct. 16, 2016.

As they were returning to Accomack County, the three began arguing about who should drive and where they should go, the court heard.

In the Pearl Drive area of Accomack County, Johnson got into a physical altercation with Foster, who was driving. As they argued, Northan picked up a wrench and began to strike Foster in the face.

Foster suffered two broken cheekbones and his car was taken from him, Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan told the court.

Later, Foster called the defendant and Johnson told him where his car was located.

“This defendant helped Foster recover his vehicle,” Morgan told the court. “This was the reason for offering the plea agreement.”

“When they arrived back in Accomack County, the initial physical interaction was between the two of them. Johnson was not aware Northan would use a weapon,” said defense attorney Tucker Watson.

Judge W. Revell Lewis III accepted the plea agreement.

“I would like to see sentencing guidelines and a criminal history. There will be a Feb. 15 sentencing,” the judge said.

Northan is awaiting trial in Accomack court on charges of malicious wounding.

