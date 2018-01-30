Man dies due to smoke inhalation during fire on Va. Eastern Shore

fire_flames_generic.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

BLOXOM, Va. (WVEC) -- Bloxom Volunteer Fire Department is asking for help in a fatal fire investigation.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya, the spokesperson for Virginia State Police, says the fire happened just before 9 p.m. on January 29.

Firefighters with the Bloxom Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the 25000 block of Wayne Drive to find a residential trailer on fire.

Anaya says 61-year-old Donald Wayne Taylor died during the fire due to smoke inhalation.

The Bloxom Volunteer Fire Department contacted the Virginia State Police requesting the assistance of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation arson investigators.

