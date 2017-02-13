Missing boater's body washes up on Eastern Shore

Maryland Natural Resources Police (Photo: Maryland NRP)

HACKSNECK, Va. (Delmarva Now) -- The body of a Maryland fisherman has been recovered on Virginia's Eastern Shore, marking a grim final chapter in last year's deadliest boating incident in Maryland.

"Now the family's got some closure," said Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police spokeswoman Candy Thomson.

A homeowner in Hacksneck in Accomack County discovered the body of Roger Grissom, 52, in a marshy area Saturday night, Thomson said. Although the body had been in the water for nearly three months, Grissom was easily identified because he still had his wallet in his pocket with his driver's license.

The Hughesville man also was wearing the clothes he had on the day he went missing, along with a life jacket.

Strong winds on the day of the accident likely contributed to Grissom's body turning up 63 miles from where he was last seen, Thomson said.

Grissom had been listed as missing after a boat he was on capsized Nov. 19 in choppy waters on the Potomac River.

The confirmation of his death officially brings the total of people killed in the accident to three — Grissom; Gregory Moore, 55, of Mechanicville; and William Edelen Jr., 48, of White Plains.

A fourth man, Jason Downing, 39, of Mechanicsville, was found clinging to the hull of the boat. He went on to make a full recovery, Thomson said.

The men were participating in a fishing tournament when their boat sank just south of Breton Bay in St. Mary's County.

While rescue crews were unable to find Grissom's body at the time, they managed to recover the boat near the mouth of the Rappahannock River. Later, a cooler and some fishing gear belonging to the men washed up on Virginia's Eastern Shore.

Grissom's death raises the final total of Maryland boating fatalities in 2016 to 17, Thomson said. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 13, at the Virginia medical examiner's office in Norfolk.

USA TODAY NETWORK