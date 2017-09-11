Motorcyclist dies after being hit by police car during high-speed chase

(Photo: WTSP)

NORTHAMPTON, Va. (Delmarva Now) -- A New Jersey man died Sunday after his motorcycle was hit by a Northampton County Sheriff’s vehicle during a high-speed chase on Route 13.

Virginia State Police said in a news release that the crash happened around 2:40 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, on northbound Route 13 at the intersection of Route 606 (Rogers Drive).

Romario L. Guadalupe, 28, of New Jersey died while being taken to the hospital, police said.

Police said a sheriff’s deputy was pursuing a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle for reckless driving northbound on Route 13 (Lankford Highway) when the driver proceeded through the red light at the intersection of Rogers Drive at “an extremely high rate of speed.”

The deputy, who was giving chase in a Dodge Charger, was in the right lane behind the motorcyclist when he attempted to merge into the traffic lane, hitting the motorcycle.

The accident shut down both southbound lanes of Lankford Highway for over four hours.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved