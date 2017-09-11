Motorcyclist dies after crashing into police car during chase

The scene after a fatal police-involved motorcycle crash in Nasswadox on Sunday, Sept. 10. The motorcyclist died in the crash after being hit by a police cruiser. (Photo: Brian Reese, Delmarva Now)

NORTHAMPTON, Va. (Delmarva Now) -- A New Jersey man died Sunday after he ran a red light in Nassawadox at high speed and struck a Northampton County Sheriff's Office vehicle.

The crash came after the man had been spotted driving extremely fast northward on Route 13.

A deputy at the time of the crash had been in pursuit of the blue 2005 Yamaha motorcycle, which was driving with no registration at a high rate of speed, according to a Virginia State Police spokeswoman.

Eyewitnesses said the motorcyclist ran the red light and then struck another Northampton deputy's vehicle at the driver side door, driving at the time at "an extremely high rate of speed," according to police spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Anaya.

The deputy was not injured in the crash, Anaya said.

The crash happened around 2:40 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, on northbound Route 13 at the intersection of Rogers Drive in Nassawadox.

Romario L. Guadalupe, 28, of New Jersey died while being taken to the hospital, police said.

The accident shut down both southbound lanes of Lankford Highway for over four hours.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

