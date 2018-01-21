Multiple people hurt after Accomack shooting: Police

The Accomack County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning. (Photo: Photo: Journal & Courier)

(Delmarvanow.com) -- The Accomack County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a shooting involving multiple victims that occurred early Sunday morning.

The shooting was reported at 1:16 a.m. on Jan. 21. Officials were called to Mary N Smith Road, according to the Eastern Shore Emergency Communications Center.

An Accomack County Sheriff's Office official said more details about the shooting will come this afternoon.

