Nearly half of Accomack County trash recycled in 2016

EASTERN SHORE, Va. (Delmarva Now) -- Recycling on the Eastern Shore of Virginia is pretty convenient, thanks to a single-stream process that allows consumers to throw all their recyclable items into one bin.

Accomack County recycled 41.6 percent of its trash in 2016, up from 30 percent in 2011.

Still, it is important to know which items are recyclable and which are not, a spokesperson for the company that handles recycling on the Shore said.

Students in an Academy for Lifetime Learning class called “Know the Shore” got a lesson in the do’s and don’ts of recycling Friday from Kathy Russell, education coordinator for TFC Recycling.

“There are three types of recyclers — there are people that really know what to recycle, there are people that are over-zealous to recycle and there are people that don’t give a you-know-what,” said Russell.

The Chesapeake-based company handles processing of recyclables taken to convenience centers in Accomack and Northampton counties.

“The Eastern Shore does a really good job as a whole…In Accomack, the attendants really pay attention to detail,” Russell said.

One item people sometimes include in recycling they take to the counties’ convenience centers that they should not is plastic grocery bags and plastic trash bags, she said.

The bags, which can be recycled elsewhere, tend to wrap around expensive machinery used to sort items, causing problems.

Other “wrap-around” items people mistakenly put with their recyclables include strings of defunct Christmas lights.

Other things that should not be thrown into the recycling bin are items with food residue, like pizza boxes.

But, contrary to what many people think, the company can recycle “shiny” paper products like catalogues and magazines, along with other paper products like newspaper, mail, food boxes and other cardboard boxes.

Cardboard on average can be recycled seven times, Russell said.

Staples and tape on paper are not a problem, and it’s okay to include window envelopes and tissue boxes — but not used tissues.

Glass containers of all colors are recyclable, but don’t throw in window panes or mirrors, Russell said.

TFC is the only recycling company in Virginia that successfully recycles glass, according to company literature.

Glass containers can go from the recycling bin back to store shelves in less than 30 days, and glass also can be used to make tile, pavement and fiberglass.

New to the list of items TFC accepts for recycling are cartons — including broth containers, juice boxes and milk and juice cartons.

“We just started a couple of months ago. We spent about $600,000 to put another line into our plant,” Russell said.

The cartons will be recycled and made into tissue paper.

Aluminum, tin and steel cans also can be recycled in Accomack and Northampton counties.

“Most of our aluminum cans stay in the domestic market and go to Anheuser-Busch in Williamsburg — and are turned into another aluminum can in about 60 days on average,” Russell said.

Among the categories of recyclables that are set to expand in the near future is plastics.

Each year more than 8 billion pounds of plastic bottles are produced in the United States.

If they all were recycled, 22 million people could be clothed with the resulting synthetic material, according to TFC.

Right now, only number 1 or 2 plastic bottles are accepted by the company — but the lids can now be left on the bottles — another detail residents may not know.

“That happened about five or six years ago,” Russell said.

The category includes shampoos and detergent bottles, water and soda bottles, milk bottles and the like.

Three water bottles can be recycled and turned into one square foot of carpet, Russell said.

Unfortunately, other items made of number 1 or 2 plastic, such as plastic clamshell-type vegetable boxes, are not recognized by the company’s machinery, which uses photo identification to sort items.

“It looks for shapes, so it’s looking for the shape of a detergent bottle or a milk jug or a water jug or a bottle,” Russell said.

The company does not recycle Styrofoam.

Other items that are not recyclable at the counties’ convenience centers include pizza boxes, food containers that are not clean and dry, frozen dinner trays; oil, antifreeze, and pesticide containers; window glass, light bulbs, crystal, cookware, ceramics, any glass that is not a container and coated cardboard containers such as those used to package wholesale vegetables and seafood products.

Additionally, Accomack County accepts in separate containers from TFC recycling tires, used petroleum-based oils, antifreeze, lead acid batteries and cell phones; rechargeable batteries and plastic bags.

Scrap metal also is accepted at all centers.

Centers other than at Chincoteague also have a "put and take" area where reusable items in good condition may be dropped off with the attendant's permission.

For information about other items Accomack County accepts or does not accept at its convenience centers, is available here.

Information about Northampton County’s solid waste program including recycling is available here.

What happens to the Shore’s recyclables?

Trucks come to the Shore’s convenience centers every week, and seasonally more often.

“From there it goes back to…Chesapeake. It goes across the scale. When it goes across the scale, we have to weigh it, so we need to know, this came from the Eastern Shore,” Russell said.

The company records how much is being recycled from each region it serves.

The state mandates for most localities that 25 percent of all solid waste generated be recycled.

Most areas in Hampton Roads with curbside recycling — not yet available on the Eastern Shore — reach up to 70 percent recycling.

After being weighed, recyclables head to the tipping floor, where they are dumped.

A loader picks them up and puts them onto a conveyor system.

Eight workers are standing by at the conveyor to screen and pick out items people have thrown in that could harm the machinery, including things like electronics, stretch film, water hoses, motor parts, clothing and wire.

As items go through the equipment, bottles and cans fall through the floor and go to the far end of the building. Cardboard rides over and paper rides under.

“The machinery is really, really smart,” Russell said.

Items are separated optically by the equipment and there also are around 30 workers to keep an eye on the sorting process and to pull out items the machinery did not catch.

Items then are baled to be taken to market.

The company processes a little over 40 tons of recyclables per hour.

TFC Recycling is a family-owned company.

The Benedetto family immigrated to New York City from Italy in the late 1800s and founded a recycling business — the nation’s first, according to the company — starting it in 1897 out of a pushcart.

In 1973, Joe Benedetto opened Tidewater Fiber Company in Chesapeake, Virginia.

Michael Benedetto now is president and chief executive officer of the company, now called TFC Recycling.

The company was among the first in the world to offer single-stream recycling, starting in 1997.

TFC is Virginia’s largest residential curbside recycler and provides recycling services for more than 700,000 households in six of the state’s largest cities and more than 4,000 commercial customers, according to the company website.

Additionally, TFC several years ago started operating its fleet of around 40 trucks on natural gas, a cleaner, domestically produced fuel.

“So now you know what happens to your recycling,” Russell said.

