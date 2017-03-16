New Eastern Shore Public Library campaign underway

(Photo: Greg Lukmire image)

ACCOMAC, Va. (Delmarva Now) -- A new regional library is in the works for the Eastern Shore of Virginia, with plans to move from the 1965 facility in the town of Accomac to a repurposed grocery store in Parksley.

Library Director Cara Burton will update Accomack County officials on the status of the project Wednesday.

Plans include renovating and expanding the building, eventually providing 19,300 square feet of space versus the current 11,000 square feet — which is only about half the size recommended for the population it serves.

The Parksley property was purchased in March 2016, after other options, including purchasing land adjacent to the existing library in Accomac were explored and discarded.

Norfolk Fresh Pride employee Kevin Phillips walks toward the now-closed store in Parksley in March 2014. Parksley officials support putting the new Accomack library in the former Fresh Pride store. (Photo: Staff file photo by Malissa Watterson)

The library board of trustees identified the need for a new regional library more than a decade ago, noting the Accomac library fails to meet the majority of Virginia library standards and the building is overdue for expensive repairs.

A major drawback to the option of renovating and expanding the Accomac building was that it would have had to be closed for up to a year during construction, library officials said.

Robert S. Bloxom Sr. and George McMath in October were named honorary chairmen for the capital campaign to raise $5 million for the new library.

The campaign launched Oct. 1 with a kickoff festival at the Parksley site.

John W. Edmonds IV and Fitzhugh Lee Godwin Jr. of the library foundation co-chair the capital campaign.

The Eastern Shore Library Foundation announced earlier this month it has installed Godwin as its new president.

The foundation is a nonprofit organization formed in 2009 to ensure the long-term financial stability of the regional library system. It has opened a temporary fundraising office in Onley, phone number 757-787-2500, and has a website, www.shorelibrary.com.

"I joined the effort to build the new regional library in Parksley because I have a strong hope to help our community with improved library facilities," Godwin said. "I take this leadership role to help the foundation encourage everyone to donate and make this landmark project a reality."

Additionally, a request for proposals for architectural and engineering services for the renovation and expansion of the former Fresh Pride store in Parksley went out earlier this month. Proposals are being accepted until March 28.

