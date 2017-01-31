New hospital set to open next month in Accomack County

Glenn Gangitano, project manager for Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, speaks to the media about newly installed medical equipment in the operating room on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. (Photo: Staff photo by Ralph Musthaler)

ONLEY, Va. (Delmarva Now) - The new Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital is nearing completion and is scheduled to open for business Feb. 25.

Administrator John Peterman along with other hospital officials on Monday gave local media a tour of the new facility and of the adjacent Shore Cancer Center.

The $90 million campus, located behind Four Corner Plaza in Onley, also includes a medical office building.

The hospital replaces the 1971 building in Nasswadox.

"Health care at the time was very different," Peterman said of the older facility.

The structure in Onley, when it opens, will be the most modern hospital in Virginia, Peterman said.

"It's a testament to the planning we've done," he said.

Among the first things a visitor notices upon entering the new hospital is the abundance of natural light as compared to the Nassawadox facility.

Additionally, the 52 patient rooms are all private and are nearly double in size to rooms in the old hospital.

The rooms also include computers for staff to do documentation electronically, as well as pullout sleeper sofas to accommodate family members who want to stay with their ill loved one.

"It is really quite a leap from our 1971 plant," Peterman said.

The public can tour the new hospital and cancer center on Saturday,Feb. 4 from noon to 4 p.m. and again on Sunday, Feb. 12, from 1 to 5 p.m. R.S.V.P. at riversideonline.com/tour.

The address is 20480 Market Street, Onancock and tours will begin in the lobby.

The new emergency department has 13 private spaces for patients, plus two triage rooms and includes two cardiac rooms, as well as two rooms specifically designed in conjunction with the Eastern Shore Community Services Board to accommodate the needs of patients with behavioral health problems.

A secure pneumatic tube system allows medications to be delivered securely and quickly to various parts of the hospital.

Three state-of-the-art operating rooms also are included in the facility.

Along with new furniture and other items, the hospital is equipped with a brand new CT scanner and a new MRI machine — the latter has a much larger bore than the one currently in use in Nassawadox, 70 inches versus 55, according to hospital spokeswoman Sally Schreiber.

Hospital staff for the past two weeks have been having orientation sessions to become familiar with the new building.

USA TODAY NETWORK