No complaints made about attempted kidnappings cited on social media, police say

MELFA, Va. (Delmarva Now) -- Police are looking into social media posts made over the weekend about a couple some people say are reportedly traveling up and down Route 13 in Virginia and Maryland, trying to lure children into their car.

"I am aware of that Facebook post and my office is looking into the matter," said 1st. Sgt. B. E. Jones of the Virginia State Police Melfa barracks.

The office has not received any related complaints, he said.

In a series of Facebook posts, people over the weekend warned about a black Chevrolet Tahoe with tinted windows driving in areas including Parksley, Oak Hall and Pocomoke — the couple inside tried to get children to come to the truck and also tried to sell people jewelry, according to the posts.

