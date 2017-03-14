Northampton band, choir short fundraising goals

Kevin Schwenk, director of band, theater and choral activities at Northampton High School, addresses his students on Friday, March 10, 2017. (Photo: Hillary T. Chesson, Delmarva Now)

NORTHAMPTON, Va. (Delmarva Now) -- The Northampton High School symphonic band and choir aren’t letting a lofty fundraising goal hamper them or flatten their spirits.

Together, the musical pupils have raised over $12,000 of a $40,000 goal to attend the Heritage Music Festival, a spring band and choir competition in New York City.

The students reached their first goal of raising $1,469 in October via the website DonorsChoose.org, which is targeted for teachers and their educational projects. The cost, however, paid for only a third of the cost of the charter bus alone.

The additional funds have been raised through a series of fundraisers including selling Joe Corbi's pizza, Virginia Diner peanuts and Fisher’s Popcorn and community events.

The Heritage Music Festival is an opportunity for the students to travel outside of Northampton County and offers an in-depth experience for them to expand their musical horizons and to meet peers with similar interests and talents, said Kevin Schwenk, director of band, theater and choral activities.

Northampton County is often named among Virginia’s poorest localities and many of his students come from limited means, Schwenk said.

“I do all of this so they can have the opportunity to see things that they might not ever be able to see,” Schwenk said.

The Heritage Music Festival offers adjudication from a panel of nationally acclaimed professionals after the students’ performances and related activities will allow the students to interact with their peers throughout the weekend of April 27-30.

“I’m looking forward to the experience. I’ve never been to New York before,” said Tasia Tazewell, a Northampton High School junior.

Tazewell said the furthest she’s traveled from Virginia’s Eastern Shore is Baltimore, Maryland.

“I’m most looking forward to going there and getting to meet other students who value music the same way that I do and getting to learn different techniques that they use and how they view music as well,” said Jada Smith, a junior.

The cost per student has been offset from approximately $800 to just over $600 by funds donated through clubs, organizations and the community. It’s been a challenge, said Schwenk, but the experience of fundraising for a common goal has been an invaluable learning opportunity for the 42 students, too.

“I want them to understand that life is not a handout, that things will not be given to them freely, that it takes hard work and dedication but that it’s so worth it in the end,” said Schwenk.

A fully tax-deductible donation to support the students can be made through the Northampton County Education Foundation (NCEF) at PO Box 323, Cape Charles with a note that the contribution is for NHS/NMS Performing Arts Department Activities in the memo or made through PayPal at www.ncedufoundation.com under the “community support” tab.

