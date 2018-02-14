Onancock bridge repairs completed ahead of schedule

A tugboat moves a barge carrying a large crane away from a completed bridge reconstruction project in Onancock, Virginia on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018. (Photo: (Photo: Staff photo by Carol Vaughn))

(Delmarvanow.com) -- A bridge construction project in Onancock was completed well ahead of schedule.

The Route 1002 bridge over Onancock Creek, better known as the Mount Prospect Bridge, reopened to traffic on Feb. 9 — 67 days ahead of schedule, according to a Virginia Department of Transportation spokesperson.

Mclean Contracting Company did the work, which included replacing or repairing both bridge supports, replacing both sides' sheet piling and repaving both roadway approaches to the bridge, said spokesperson Paula Miller.

The bridge, built in 1951, connects the Mount Prospect neighborhood to the rest of Onancock.

The project cost an estimated $746,000 and was expected to last through mid-April, after the bridge was closed to traffic Nov. 6.

The project was called for after deficiencies were noted during routine bridge inspections by the highway department, according to information provided by VDOT's Accomac Residency and the Hampton Roads Structure and Bridge Department.

The bridge is one of two bridges connecting the residential neighborhood to downtown Onancock — the other crosses the creek at Ames Street.

