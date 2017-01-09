Police: Accomack County man seduced Salisbury teen

(Photo: Wicomico County Detention Center)

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (Delmarva Now) -- A New Church, Virginia, man is facing multiple charges after police say he had a sexual relationship with a Salisbury teenager.

The suspect, 57-year-old Dallas Fenton, communicated with the 14-year-old victim via an anonymous social media app called Whisper during April and May 2016, according to charging documents. Police said he also may have been in touch with an 11-year-old girl in New Jersey.

Fenton used the app to sexually solicit the youth, visiting her house multiple times in April 2016 in order to perform sexual acts on her, charging documents show. The suspect would show up at her house when her mother was away, police said.

At the end of May 2016, Fenton picked up the girl in his truck and had sex with her on the side of a road near Salisbury, according to court records. Following the intercourse, police said Feton dropped the girl off at a school function.

The victim's parents were alerted to the incidents after Fenton's wife confronted them at their home, documents show. Police were alerted soon after, when the victim reported the crime to police in December 2016, records show.

Fenton was charged Jan. 6 with 18 offenses, including third- and fourth-degree sexual offense, solicitation of a minor, perverted practice and indecent exposure.

