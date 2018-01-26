Search for new president of Eastern Shore Community College on hold

(Photo: ESCC image)

MELFA, Va. (Delmarva Now) -- The search for the next president of Eastern Shore Community College has been put on hold, according to the chancellor of the Virginia Community College System.

Chancellor Glenn Dubois, after discussions with senior staff and the chairman of the Eastern Shore Community College board of directors, announced he is delaying the search for the college's next president, according to a press release.

Linda Thomas-Glover, the last president, announced in November she would be leaving the position in January.

Dubois said the timing is not right to take on the effort of a nationwide search for a new college president.

“The college is about to undergo its 10-year review for reaffirmation and accreditation with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges," he said, adding, "This arduous process will consume a great deal of faculty and staff effort and attention not already focused on the students the college now serves.

"Now is not a preferred time to subject the Eastern Shore Community College to such an important and involved national search for its next president in the midst of the accreditation process."

Billy Greer was appointed by Dubois to serve as interim president at the college. Greer started work Jan. 22.

Dubois said Greer "is working well through the transition process with President Thomas-Glover."

Greer's career includes having been president of three colleges. He also has "a great deal of successful experience with SACSCOC accreditation processes," Dubois said, adding, "I am confident in his ability to work with staff and the board to provide the leadership that is most integral to lead the college through this review successfully."

Delmarva Now