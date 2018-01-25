Snow days shake up Accomack County Public Schools calendar

Accomack County Public Schools Superintendent Chris Holland has approved changes to the school calendar to adjust for snow days. (Photo: Photo: Staff photo by Carol Vaughn)

(Delmarvanow.com) -- Changes to Accomack County Public School's academic calendar have been announced.

Following multiple school closures due to inclement weather, the school system has adjusted exam days and the beginning of the second semester.

Superintendent Chris Holland approved the changes.

The semester's two exam days are moved to Thursday, Feb. 1 and Friday, Feb. 2, according to a news release. There will be no early dismissal on either of those days.

Monday, Feb. 5, will be a work day for teachers with no school for students. Tuesday, Feb. 6, was originally scheduled as a staff development day, but is now the first day of the second semester. All students, teachers and staff are expected to attend for a full instructional day, according to the news release.

Report cards will now be issued on Friday, Feb. 9, according to the news release.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved