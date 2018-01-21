Two men shot after dispute at private event in Accomac

Photo: file

ACCOMACK CO., Va. (WVEC) -- Two men were shot in Accomac early Sunday morning, a spokesperson for the Accomack County Sherrif's Office said.

The call came in around 1:30 a.m. The report stated a person had been shot at the former Mary N. Smith School.

Once police got to the scene, they found two men had been shot.

An investigation revealed a private event was being held and several people were outside when a dispute occurred and shots were fired.

Officers said Marquise Downing, 34, and Cymaine Banks, 33, were taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital. The two were subsequently airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

No additional information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Accomack County Sheriff's Office at 757.787.1131 or 757.824.5666.

