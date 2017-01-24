Va. Shore man pleads guilty in slaying of teenager

(Photo: Accomack County Sheriff's Office)

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (Delmarva Now) -- An argument over text messages left a 13-year-old boy dead and another young man facing the possibility of life in prison.

Nicholas White, 24, of Onancock pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and use of a sawed-off -shotgun in the shooting death of 13-year-old Breonya Collins in October 2015.

According to testimony in Accomack County Circuit Court, the defendant and his 16-year-old girlfriend thought they were in the Keller Pond Road home alone on Oct. 16, 2015, when she began arguing with him about text messages he was sending.

She was jealous and wanted to know who he was texting, said Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan.



The argument soon became heated and she stabbed the defendant with a fork. Hearing the argument and fearing his sister was in danger, Breonya Collins, a Nandua Middle School student, came into the room with a shotgun and pointed it at White. He threatened him and told the defendant not to touch his sister, Morgan said.

He said the girl told police the boy pointed the gun at the defendant. She said she saw White get and load his weapon. Collins was at the foot of his mother’s bed, said Morgan.

Much of it was captured on video on the girl’s cell phone, said Morgan. “But, not the actual shooting,” he said.

White fired, hitting the boy in the head. The call came to 911 at 10:45 a.m. The girl told them her brother had been shot.

A neighbor came and attempted to apply pressure to the boy’s wounds, Morgan said. He noticed a shotgun on the floor and another in the covers of the bed.

As EMS prepared the transport the boy to the hospital, he went into cardiac arrest and had no pulse by the time they reached the hospital, Morgan told the court.

“The defendant was on the phone with 911 because of the panic in the house,” said defense attorney Garrett Dunham. He urged 911 to hurry up and called the shooting “a terrible accident," Dunham said.

“The young lady was the instigator of the argument,” Dunham said.

Neither knew the victim was in the house.

“This was not a one-way street,” he said. “The young man comes out of a room with a shotgun and everything goes wrong. It was an accident with recklessness involved.”

Dunham said he hoped his client would get credit for his guilty plea.

“He could have pleaded self-defense,” he told the court.

He said White is very upset about what happened.

“Obviously, he did not want this young man to be killed.” Dunham said.

