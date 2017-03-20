Va. Shore man sentenced to seven years in robbery

Lady of justice, gavel and books on wooden table (Photo: JacobStudio)

EASTERN SHORE, Va. (Delmarva Now) -- A 19-year-old Nassawadox man will spend seven years in prison for robbery and use of a firearm.

In August 2016, Xavier Mason pleaded guilty to robbing the Painter Fast Stop and the Oceanway convenience store in Tasley.

He and his older brother and a cousin went into the Fast Stop at about 10:30 in the morning, according to court testimony. All three had shirts covering their faces.

One of the three brandished a semi-automatic handgun at store owner Sanjay Patel and demanded all the money in the cash register, according to court testimony, and Patel handed him $150. Another of the men asked for a pack of Newport cigarettes. That was handed over as well.

“That was this defendant,” said Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Matthew Brenner at last year’s trial. As the men were leaving one of the shirts came off and his face was clearly caught on camera, Brenner said.

“A week later, this defendant and another man were in a vehicle behind the car wash at Oceanway,“ said Brenner.

He said the two went inside the convenience store with shirts wrapped around their faces.

“This defendant approached the cash register with what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun and demanded money from cashier Kenyun Wyche," Brenner said.

He gave them the money in the register which was later found to be $260, Brenner said.

Two days later, Mason, his brother, Akeem, and a cousin went to the sheriff’s office. They said word on the street was they had committed this robbery and they wanted to clear their names.

When confronted with the evidence against them, they told the truth and admitted their guilt, according to court testimony.

Before hearing his sentence, Mason apologized for the crimes and said he wished he had made better choices.

“There was an admission of gang involvement during the time these crimes occurred,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan said.. “He admitted to participating in gang activities."

Mason was 18 at the time of the offense and was evaluated for the youthful offender program, said Morgan.

“He pleaded guilty,” said defense attorney Patrick Robbins. “They used BB guns and there was not much money taken.”

He described his client as “perfect” for the program.

“He turned himself in a couple of days after the incident and has no adult felonies,” Robbins told the court.

"His conviction on firearm charges makes him ineligible for the youthful offender program,” said Judge W. Revell Lewis III.

He said Mason must first serve the three years for those charges and then be referred to the youthful offender program where he will serve approximately four years, depending on how he does in the program.

