Va. Shore to lose jobs as Bayshore Concrete puts plant up for sale

CAPE CHARLES, Va. (Delmarva Now) -- Bayshore Concrete Products Corporation in Cape Charles is finishing up its existing contracts with work there expected not to go beyond the end of this year, according to a spokeswoman.

The work is "expected to go beyond spring 2018 but not expected to go beyond the end of the year," said Sheri Winston, vice president for communications for the Southeast at Skanska USA Inc., Bayshore's parent company.

At the same time, Bayshore is actively marketing the plant for sale, she said.

"Efforts are underway to place as many affected workers as possible by working with local and state workforce development groups, providing workers access to guidance and counseling through the transition process, and utilizing a worker referral program to the plant’s network of partners, vendors and clients for potential employment opportunities," according to the statement.

The company in September announced it was laying off 100 employees. Bayshore is Northampton County's largest private employer.

The cuts were expected to take place from November through early 2018 as work tapers off on the company's portion of the $1 billion Bayonne Bridge project, a span linking Bayonne, New Jersey, with Staten Island, New York.

At the height of that project, Bayshore employed up to 350 workers, according to a company press release.

Bayshore Concrete Products Corp. was established in 1961 to supply infrastructure to the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.

Bayshore was not awarded the contract to supply infrastructure for the new, parallel tunnel project now underway at the bridge-tunnel.

