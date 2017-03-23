Virginia Shore leaders rally for new health center

(Photo: Carol Vaughn, Delmarva Now)

EASTERN SHORE, Va. (Delmarva Now) -- Scores of community leaders volunteering on a dozen committees are working to raise $2 million in a capital campaign for the new Eastville Community Health Center in Northampton County.

The $9 million center on Route 13 in Eastville will replace the aging Bayview and Franktown community health centers.

It will be financed through a combination of funds raised through the capital campaign, grants, foundation funds and a loan.

Campaign chairman George N. McMath spoke at a luncheon, held at Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club in Melfa, to rally the troops. McMath said the campaign will have its main work done by late May.

Bruce Bradley, chairman of the Hampton Roads Community Foundation and former Virginian Pilot publisher, was the keynote speaker at the event. Bradley has a home in Northampton County.

Bradley noted Northampton County once was among the wealthiest counties in the nation, but now is one of the poorest in Virginia. He cited health statistics showing the Eastern Shore ranks near or at the bottom in the state in many measures.

“When you look at some of these statistics, you realize the health needs in Northampton County, and Accomack, are really significant,” he said.

Eastern Shore Rural Health helps address those needs, having seen as patients 33,000 of the Shore’s population of 45,000 in the past 18 months, Bradley said.

RELATED George McMath named chairman of Eastville health campaign

Nancy Stern, Eastern Shore Rural Health chief executive officer, said the new Eastville center will be more than 24,000 square feet, “the biggest facility we’ve ever built.”

It will have eight dental chairs, including one earmarked for disabled patients.

Among other features will be digital X-ray, which neither of Rural Health’s existing medical centers in Northampton County has.

The center also will include a lab large enough to handle all the organization’s employer contracts for things like pre-employment physicals and drug screening, “demonstrating that we are part of the economic development of the Eastern Shore,” Stern said.

“Eastville Community Health Center has been a vision of Rural Health for 10 years,” she said.

Eastern Shore Rural Health last year had 112,815 office visits by 30,133 patients at its centers, including 90 percent of the pediatric population.

There will be four phases of solicitation in the campaign, starting April 17 and finishing May 24, McMath said.

Two sets of letters already have been mailed to potential donors, with more to be mailed in April, McMath said.

Additionally, a brochure and billboards are planned to advertise the campaign, along with placemats for local restaurants, radio and newspaper advertisements with endorsements from 14 leading Shore residents.

“Excitement is building. There is enthusiasm,” McMath said.

Delmarva Now