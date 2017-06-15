Wallops launch attempt No. 8 moved to Friday

A Black Brant IX sounding rocket takes off Tuesday, May 16, from Wallops Flight Facility. (Photo: Submitted image)

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. (Delmarva Now) -- Turns out seven wasn't Wallops' lucky number, but maybe eight will be. The launch was scrubbed Tuesday due to cloudy skies, but NASA will make the attempt again on Friday, June 16 shortly after 9 p.m.

The launch window lasts through June 18.

Weather is not conducive for a launch attempt Wednesday or Thursday, NASA's Wallops Flight Facility announced on Facebook around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

NASA says the Terrier-Improved Malemute sounding rocket's flight is expected to last about 8 minutes.

Monday and Tuesday's launches were scrubbed due to cloud cover at both Wallops and NASA's Duck, N.C., center, and a boat downrange from the launch site canceled Sunday's attempt.

