Woman says jail turned her away, court orders her to serve her time

An Onancock woman who claimed in court she was turned away by jail officials when she reported there to begin a 14-day sentence because of lack of paperwork was ordered to immediately begin serving her time.

Kimya Bunting, 19, had been sentenced to 14 days in jail in June last year in connection with a misdemeanor conviction for obstruction of justice.

At the time, she had requested and was granted delayed reporting to jail by the court.

At a hearing last week in Accomack County court, Bunting said that when she showed up to begin her sentence, she was told by jail officials that they did not have her paperwork and they would call her once they had it.

“They said they couldn’t process me,” she testified.

She said she was never contacted and that she never checked into her situation.

She was brought to court last week for failure to serve that sentence.

She told the court she was seven months pregnant and would now like to serve her time on weekends.

“She should serve her time,” said Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Elizabeth Wolfe.

Judge W. Revell Lewis III agreed and remanded Bunting to jail, denying her request to serve the time on weekends.

