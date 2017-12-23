Feds probe school system's handling of harassment complaint

File image courtesy of Getty Images (Photo: Justin Pumfrey/Getty Images)

BURKE, Va. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Education is investigating a northern Virginia school system's handling of a sexual harassment complaint against a girls' basketball coach.



The Washington Post reports the feds launched their probe last month after receiving a parent complaint that Fairfax County Public Schools failed to thoroughly investigate the accusations against the former coach at Lake Braddock Secondary School.



The coach, John Giannelli, has not worked for the school system since 2016 and denies any wrongdoing.



Parents first made complaints about the coach in December 2015 and say he made sexually inappropriate comments to the girls.



In July, the school system concluded the coach acted improperly but rejected the notion that its investigation was handled improperly, according to a summary obtained by The Post.



