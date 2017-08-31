Feds: Two VDOT supervisors part of $9B bribery plot

Corruption (Photo: bernadg)

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WVEC) -- Two Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) supervisors are accused of accepting bribes from contractors in exchange for awarding those companies snow-contracts.

A grand jury indicted 54-year-old Anthony "Andy" Willie of Culpeper and 41-year-old Kenneth "Kenny" Duane Adams of Fairfax.

Court documents state that Willie was the Superintendent of Maintenance of the Burke Area Headquarters in Fairfax. Adams was Willie's deputy and the VDOT Burke Area Headquarters Supervisor of Maintenance.

Federal prosecutors allege that Adams and Willie gave four companies snow-removal contracts totaling more than $9 billion dollars during the course of three snow-removal seasons in exchange for a cut.

For contracting purposes, VDOT defines its "snow season" as roughly July 1 of one year through June 30 of the following year.

The crimes of which Adams and Willie are accused are to have taken place beginning in 2013.

The indictment names four other defendants who are connected to the contractors. Court documents outline the process through which the alleged conspiracy took place and quote conversations between Adams and Willie:

On or about February 10, 2016, defendants WILLIE and ADAMS discussed the percentages of the VDOT invoices that they expected to receive as bribes from defendant SARIRI during the 2015-2016 snow season. Defendant WILLIE said: "I'm gonna get that s*** straight. It's ten percent from each contract. With five percent to me, five percent to you, you know what I'm saying?"

Prosecutors say that Adams and Willie accepted percentages of the contract amounts as bribes for three seasons, receiving $140,00 from the companies, collectively.

13News Now reached out to the Virginia Department of Transportation as well as Governor Terry McAuliffe's Office for comment about the situation but had not heard back from either as of Thursday evening.

VDOT Bribery Case Indictment by 13News Now on Scribd

