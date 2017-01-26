Former Va. lawmaker writes to 13News Now detailing prison transfer request

In this May 2, 2011, file photo, former Del. Phil Hamilton, right, arrives with his wife Kim at federal court in Richmond. (Photo: Steve Helber, AP Photo)

FORT DIX, N.J. (WVEC) -- Former State Delegate Phil Hamilton has written a new letter to 13News Now.

In it, he says that he has been informed that his transfer papers have been sent to Grand Prairie, Texas, the Federal Bureau of Prisons Inmate Destination Center. And he was told that he should hear something “very, very soon” about his request to be moved from the Federal Correctional Facility at Fort Dix, New Jersey.

This comes a little over a month after Hamilton was attacked by an unknown assailant in the prison. He was struck repeatedly by a padlock in a sock, and has since been kept in solitary confinement for his own protection.

Additionally, Hamilton said that he has mailed his appeal to the United States Supreme Court, asking the court to review his case, based upon their decision last year to vacate former Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell’s convictions.

“It is a long shot, but I believe my case for innocence is much stronger than his, and he won,” wrote Hamilton. “The government declared that my case was a circumstantial evidence case at trial. To me, circumstantial evidence, while allowed, is not proof beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Hamilton was convicted in 2011 on federal charges of bribery and extortion for his alleged attempts to secure a $40,000 job with Old Dominion University while simultaneously working to secure state funding for the position. He was sentenced to nine-and-a-half years in prison.

