Funeral Mass held for Catholic Bishop DiLorenzo

Funeral Mass for Bishop Francis DiLorenzo (Photo: Catholic Diocese of Richmond)

RICHMOND, Va. (WVEC) -- On Friday, the Catholic Diocese of Richmond held a funeral for its longtime bishop.

Bishop Francis DiLorenzo passed away last week. He was 75. He had served as the bishop in Richmond for 13 years.

On Friday, hundreds of people attended the funeral Mass. The diocese live-streamed the service.

Dozens of people commented on the Facebook Live video, leaving their condolences for Bishop DiLorenzo's family and friends.

