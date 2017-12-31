Funerals held for parents killed in home before Christmas

(Photo: WUSA)

HERNDON, Va. (AP) - Funeral services have been held for the northern Virginia parents who were killed inside their home days before Christmas.



WTOP reported Saturday that close to 800 people attended the services in Herndon for 48-year-old Scott Fricker and his 43-year-old wife Buckley Kuhn-Fricker. Several overflow rooms were set up in a small church to accommodate the standing-room only crowd.



Police said the couple was shot and killed by a 17-year-old boy. The unidentified teen then turned the gun on himself and remains in critical condition.



The Washington Post reported that the teen had been dating the couple's daughter. Friends and family of the couple said the teen admired the Nazis, and the family had persuaded their daughter to break up with him.



The family's home is in Reston, Virginia.



