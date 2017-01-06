Gov. McAuliffe declares state of emergency for state of Virginia

(Photo: Terry McAuliffe Twitter account)

Governor McAuliffe has declared a state of emergency for the state of Virginia ahead of a winter storm that's expected to bury some areas in 12 inches of snow.

The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning Friday for Southeast Virginia, including Hampton, Poquoson, Norfolk, Virginia Beach and parts of the Eastern Shore.

A winter storm warning was also issued shortly before 4 a.m. Friday for all of Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina. Both warnings will take effect from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday.

Gov McAuliffe has declared a State of Emergency statewide for winter storm that could bring 12"+ of snow to SE VA & impact other regions pic.twitter.com/6XigEpIfGH — Terry McAuliffe (@GovernorVA) January 6, 2017

