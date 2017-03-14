Gov. McAuliffe set to sign marijuana reforms into law

(Photo: Thinkstock Photos, OpenRangeStock)

RICHMOND, Va. (WVEC) -- A handful of bills easing marijuana-related sanctions in Virginia are expected to make it to Governor McAuliffe's desk for him to sign into law.

Three pieces of legislation were passed by the Virginia General Assembly.

SB 1027 authorizes state pharmaceutical companies to manufacture and sell marijuana oil for the treatment of intractable epilepsy.

SB 1091 and HB 2051 both eliminate the current state ordinance that suspends drivers' licenses for six months if they are convicted of marijuana possession.

READ MORE: Virginia Senate panel OK's marijuana law reform

According to 2015 and 2016 arrest rates from the Norfolk Police Department, 922 people were arrested for marijuana possession, first offense.

When asked about marijuana decriminalization, Majority leader of the state Senate Tommy Norment told 13News Now, "We should examine civil penalties and alternative punishments."

13NEWS NOW INVESTIGATES: The marijuana debate in Virginia

Local and community leaders are more vocal about their stance with marijuana-related reforms, particularly possession and decriminalization.

“If we can take away some of the penalties for simple possession, I think that makes a lot of sense,” Norfolk City Councilwoman Andria McClellan told us.

Norfolk Councilman Paul Riddick sparked conversation among council members about what decriminalizing small amounts of marijuana.

"I'd like to see a total presentation to find out what impact it has on the lives of a young person who might be caught with a small amount of marijuana as opposed to just giving him a ticket and a fine," said Riddick.

© 2017 WVEC-TV