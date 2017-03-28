Gov. McAuliffe vetoes anti-sanctuary cities bill

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has vetoed legislation banning localities from restricting the enforcement of federal immigration laws.



McAuliffe, a Democrat, announced his veto Monday, saying the measure would stoke fears among the state's immigrant communities. He had promised to veto the measure when it passed the GOP-controlled General Assembly in February.



Republicans said the bill is needed to show that Virginia respects the rule of law and undocumented immigrants are not entitled to special privileges in sanctuary cities.



Immigration has become a hot-button issue in Virginia politics as President Donald Trump makes moves to deport many of the estimated 11 million immigrants living in the U.S. illegally.



Republicans can try and undo the veto next month, but won't likely have enough votes.

