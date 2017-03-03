Gov. McAuliffe vetoes immigration-related bill

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has vetoed legislation prohibiting the release of people from jail if federal immigration officials had requested they be detained.

The governor, a Democrat, said Friday the bill sent an anti-immigrant message and was unnecessary because the state's law enforcement authorities already work closely with federal immigration agencies.

McAuliffe successfully vetoed similar GOP-backed legislation last year. The governor, who has been an outspoken critic of Republican President Donald Trump's early moves on immigration, said Friday that his concerns about the bill have "only increased" since a year ago.

Lawmakers can try and undo the governor's vetoes next month, but Republicans have not been able to undo any of McAuliffe's vetoes so far.

