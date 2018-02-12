Gov. Northam to meet President Trump, push for port dredging

WASHINGTON DC (WVEC) -- On Monday, Governor Ralph Northam will join President Trump at the White House to discuss future projects.

Northam is expected to push for several issues critical to the Commonwealth. Dredging the Port of Virginia seems to be at the top of his priority list.

Back in January, the Port told us they're working with the Army Corps of Engineers to make this possible. The deepening and widening of the port would allow ships to load to their limit and allow for two way ship traffic.

Right now they're in the planning phase which includes $20 million set aside for preliminary engineering and design.

While in DC, Governor Northam will also discuss the safety of the Interstate 81 corridor, improving the I-95 rail corridor, and universal broadband access.

The meeting with President Trump is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the White House.

